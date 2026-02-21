UP court allows FIR in POCSO case against Swami Avimukteshwaranand; seer responds

A Special POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday allowed an application seeking registration of an FIR in the alleged sexual assault and harassment of minor children in the Prayagraj Magh Mela 2025-26, wherein allegations were made against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and some of his disciples. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, head of Jyotish Peeth Badrinath, sits with followers outside his Magh Mela camp in protest (AP File)

According to the allegations, Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth and some of his disciples were alleged to have sexually assaulted two minors. The court had directed SHO, Police Station Jhunsi, Prayagraj, to forthwith register an FIR in the case.

Avimukteshwarananda has been in the headlines for his confrontation with the organisers of the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. He accused the administration of preventing him from bathing on Mauni Amavasya.

The complaint was filed under Section 173(4) by Shakumbhari Peethadhishwar Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, who sought the registration of an FIR and strict action in the matter.

Brahmachari, who is also associated with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust, had filed the application on January 28 under Section 173(4) after Jhunsi police allegedly failed to register a case. He has alleged that minor children were exploited at the ashram of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and claimed to have submitted a CD containing evidence to the court, ANI reported.

The statements of two minor complainants were recorded in court via videography on February 13, and the court took formal cognisance of the police report. After recording these statements and considering the report, the court had reserved its judgment, the report added.

Shankaracharya calls the case ‘fabricated’ Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Saturday dismissed the allegations against him under POCSO, calling them "fabricated". He also noted that his legal team had already informed the court of this stance on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the religious leader alleged that the complainant, Ashutosh Brahmachari, has a history of filing false cases against others and is a registered history-sheeter at the Kandhla police station in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh.

"The court has its own procedure. The court has registered the complaint, and after registering it, they will investigate... We have informed the court that this case is fabricated... The person named Ashutosh (the complainant) is registered as a history-sheeter with the Kandhla police station in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh. Many people are victims themselves and say that he (Ashutosh Pandey) has filed false cases against them too," said Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

He also claimed that "Sanatan Dharma" is under threat from individuals within the faith who seek to destroy the Hindu religion and the institution of the Shankaracharya.

"The accusation made by us has been made by the disciple of a person who calls himself a Jagadguru. What does this mean? It means that Sanatan Dharma is not under threat from any outsider, but rather it is these very people from within who want to destroy Hindu religion, who want to destroy the institution called Shankaracharya..." added Swami Avimukteshwaranand.