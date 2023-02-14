UP demolition drive: Rahul Gandhi slams 'bulldozer policy' after 2 women killed

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Centre a day after a mother-daughter duo died allegedly due to self-immolation during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat, alleging that the “bulldozer policy” has become the “face of government's cruelty”. Gandhi asserted that the country “does not accept it”.

“When the pride of power takes away people's right to live, it is called dictatorship. I am deeply disturbed by the incident in Kanpur. This 'bulldozer policy' has become the face of the government's cruelty. India does not accept this,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the BJP government, stating that its “bulldozer blinded by inhumanity has become a threat to sensitivity.”

“No matter how much you condemn the heart-rending incident in Kanpur, it's less. We all have to raise our voice against this inhumanity. The victim's family should get justice and strict action should be taken against the culprits,” she tweeted.

On Monday, a woman, 44, and her daughter, 21, were burnt alive after a thatched house caught fire when the police and administration teams were conducting a demolition drive. The villagers alleged that the two were trapped inside and died in the blaze.

The police have booked 39 people, including a sub-divisional magistrate, four revenue officials, a police station head, and several other police personnel on murder and other charges, reported news agency PTI. Meanwhile, sub-divisional magistrate (Maitha) Gyaneshwar Prasad has been suspended, said inspector general of police (Kanpur Range) Prashant Kumar.

