UP: Electricity dept claims proof of ‘power theft’ charges against Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq

The electricity department officials in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh have claimed to have found proof of “power theft” while examining two electricity meters earlier installed at local Lok Sabha MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq's residence, PTI reported on Thursday. Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman Barq.(@barq_zia/X)

On December 20, the electricity department imposed a ₹1.91 crore fine on the Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman and disconnected the supply to his residence for alleged power theft.

According to the report, Barq's representatives who were present during the examination claimed that “nothing irregular was found” and that the meters had their seals intact and seemed to be in proper working order.

The old meters had been replaced with new ones in the days following the outbreak of violence in the district on November 24.



ALSO READ: Sambhal violence: 47 held, 91 suspects still at large, says UP police

Supreet Singh, Superintendent Engineer (Testing), said that the meters were inspected in the presence of officials and the MP's representatives.

"One of the meters was registered under the name of the honourable MP. Its physical condition and seals were found intact, but an MRI (Meter Reading Instrument) report revealed zero voltage, zero load and zero consumption between May 30, 2024, and December 13, 2024 -- approximately six months," Singh was quoted by PTI as saying.



ALSO READ: Sambhal violence: SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq committed 'provocative acts', say police

‘Electricity bypassed for theft purposes’, claims official

"This indicates that electricity was bypassed for theft purposes since the consumption recorded is zero despite usage," he added.

The second meter which was installed at the MP's residence and registered under his grandfather's name also had its seals intact but its "MRI report revealed zero consumption and zero load for the past 16 months", the superintendent engineer added.

"This further confirms power theft. MRI typically provides data for one year and this irregularity was clearly visible in the reports," he added.

Representing MP Barq, Firasat Ullah and lawyer Qasim Jamal visited the electricity department.

"We came to participate in the inspection, but we have not received the final report yet, neither this time nor previously. We are waiting for the conclusive findings," PTI quoted Ullah.

On the alleged irregularities, he claimed, "Both meters were inspected, and so far, nothing irregular has been found. The meters, along with their seals, are intact and seem to be in proper working order."

The officials contradicted the representative's statements, maintaining that while the physical condition of the meters appeared normal, the MRI readings showed zero consumption over extended periods, indicating power theft.

Further legal action may follow based on the final report, they added.

Zia Ur Rehman is among those booked in connection with the November 24 violence in which four locals died in a clash with security personnel during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in the city's Kot Garvi area.

(With PTI inputs)