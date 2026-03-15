UP engineer stabs twin sister over 40 times, attacks mother: 5 chilling details
The accused also attacked his mother. The neighbours rushed both the women to the hospital, where the sister was declared dead on arrival.
A 25-year-old engineer was held for allegedly stabbing his twin sister 40 times over a dispute at their mother’s home in Moradabad district on Friday last week.
The accused, identified as Hardik, also attacked his mother, Neelima, following which he fled the scene. The neighbours rushed both the women to the hospital. While the mother survived, his sister Himshikha was declared dead on arrival.
Hardik was apprehended after a brief manhunt, with superintendent of police (SP) city Moradabad Kumar Ranvijay Singh saying an interrogation was underway. “Earlier they shared a loving relationship, but his behaviour had suddenly changed. She tried to support him, but he ended up taking her life,” the accused's mother told police.
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• The accused, Hardik, was allegedly under stress and suffering from depression, with his mother saying in a statement to the police that his behaviour had changed in recent months.
• Neelima in her statement said Hardik was in a relationship with a girl from another community in Pune and wanted to marry her. However, both she and his sister had opposed the match, leading to a dispute between the three.
• The siblings had travelled from Gurugram, Haryana to their mother's rented house in Buddhi Vihar Sector-2 on March 3 to celebrate Holi. They were supposed to return on Friday when an argument broke out between them, police said.
• “Hardik allegedly turned on his sister Himshikha with a knife, stabbing her more than 40 times on the neck, face and other parts of the body,” the police said, adding that the accused thereafter wrapped the body in a blanket.
• He then drove to his mother’s workplace to bring her home. When Neelima arrived, she raised an alarm seeing her daughter's body, following which Hardik attacked his mother too and fled the scene.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More