UP engineer stabs twin sister over 40 times, attacks mother: 5 chilling details

A 25-year-old engineer was held for allegedly stabbing his twin sister 40 times over a dispute at their mother’s home in Moradabad district on Friday last week. Hardik was apprehended after a brief manhunt. (Representational Photo/PTI)

The accused, identified as Hardik, also attacked his mother, Neelima, following which he fled the scene. The neighbours rushed both the women to the hospital. While the mother survived, his sister Himshikha was declared dead on arrival.

Hardik was apprehended after a brief manhunt, with superintendent of police (SP) city Moradabad Kumar Ranvijay Singh saying an interrogation was underway. “Earlier they shared a loving relationship, but his behaviour had suddenly changed. She tried to support him, but he ended up taking her life,” the accused's mother told police.

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Accused was depressed after mother, sister opposed relationship | 5 chilling details • The accused, Hardik, was allegedly under stress and suffering from depression, with his mother saying in a statement to the police that his behaviour had changed in recent months.

• Neelima in her statement said Hardik was in a relationship with a girl from another community in Pune and wanted to marry her. However, both she and his sister had opposed the match, leading to a dispute between the three.

• The siblings had travelled from Gurugram, Haryana to their mother's rented house in Buddhi Vihar Sector-2 on March 3 to celebrate Holi. They were supposed to return on Friday when an argument broke out between them, police said.

• “Hardik allegedly turned on his sister Himshikha with a knife, stabbing her more than 40 times on the neck, face and other parts of the body,” the police said, adding that the accused thereafter wrapped the body in a blanket.

• He then drove to his mother’s workplace to bring her home. When Neelima arrived, she raised an alarm seeing her daughter's body, following which Hardik attacked his mother too and fled the scene.