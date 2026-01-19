Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government has begun work on an action plan to position the state as a technology leader in green hydrogen, with a focus on research, innovation and startups under the Green Hydrogen Policy, according to an official statement issued on Monday. UP eyes technology leadership in green hydrogen, to set up two centres of excellence

As part of the strategy, the state will establish two centres of excellence to develop cost-effective and indigenous green hydrogen technologies, while providing financial support to startups in the sector for five years, it said.

The government aims to reduce the cost of green hydrogen and make UP a major hub for green energy technology in the country. The two CoEs will focus on technologies related to the production, storage, transportation and use of green hydrogen, with an emphasis on minimising costs.

Both centres will be set up through reputed academic institutions and will undertake industry-oriented research to meet sectoral requirements. The state government will provide up to ₹50 crore in 100 per cent financial assistance for each centre to create high-end research infrastructure, including advanced laboratories and testing facilities, the statement said.

It said with India targeting net-zero emissions by 2070, UP is seeking to play a significant role in achieving the national goal. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the state is moving rapidly towards becoming a manufacturing and technology hub for green hydrogen, it added.

The statement noted that the state's first green hydrogen plant has already been inaugurated in Gorakhpur, which is expected to help reduce carbon emissions by about 500 tonnes. Several other green hydrogen projects are also in the pipeline across the state.

As part of the policy, green hydrogen startups will receive financial assistance of up to ₹25 lakh annually for a period of five years, provided they are incubated at recognised academic institutions. The move is expected to promote research-based entrepreneurship, create green jobs and strengthen UP's role in the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the statement said.

