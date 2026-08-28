Kanpur , A 16-year-old girl, about to tie a rakhi on her brother's wrist Friday morning, fell into a nearly 20-foot-deep defunct borewell at her home after the ground covering it caved in, prompting an extensive rescue operation involving the NDRF, SDRF and fire department. UP: Girl falls into borewell as she reaches to tie rakhi on brother; rescue operation underway

Chutki Sharma was standing on the soil covering the abandoned borewell in the courtyard as she exchanged good wishes with her brother. As she reached out to tie the rakhi, the ground suddenly gave way, and she fell into the pit.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that the girl has fallen around 20 feet into the borewell.

"Rescue teams including NDRF, SDRF and fire department were immediately called in and are making every effort to bring her out safely," Lal said.

The incident took place around 6.40 am in Purwamir village under Maharajpur police station area, around 35 km from Kanpur district headquarters.

According to police, around 60 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force , State Disaster Response Force and fire department are involved in the rescue operation.

Rescuers are digging a parallel pit with the help of excavators to create a route to the girl. Around 12 feet of excavation has been completed by the afternoon, officials said.

"Although the circumstances are very difficult, our efforts to bring her out safely will continue," Lal said.

The operation is being conducted cautiously as the surrounding ground and the house are reportedly not structurally stable. Excavators are being used carefully to prevent any further collapse, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Deepak Sharma said the condition of the building is being monitored during the rescue operation.

According to the family, a borewell had been drilled in the courtyard of the house around three years ago but was abandoned after the work could not be completed. A second borewell was subsequently dug at another location.

The family suspects that the abandoned borewell may have weakened the ground, which eventually gave way following recent rainfall.

Police and local rescue teams, along with NDRF personnel, are continuing the operation, officials said.

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