UP government promises quick trial in Unnao case amid Opposition attack

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 11:43 IST

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna (protest) outside the state Assembly on Saturday over the death of Unnao rape victim, who was set on fire by five men including the two she had accused of raping her.

Yadav had on Friday demanded that the state’s BJP government should resign. “The state government should take moral responsibility of the incident of setting ablaze a rape victim in Unnao and resign,” he had said on Twitter.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Unao incident is “extremely sad”. He also said that the case will be taken to a fast-track court, and strict punishment will be given.

The 24-year-old was airlifted to the national capital and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital as she suffered 90% burns in Thursday’s assault. She died on Friday night of cardiac arrest.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday rushed to Unnao to meet the family of the victim.

Earlier on Saturday, she had questioned lack of security measures to keep the victim safe. “Keeping in view the past incident why the victim was not given security? What action was taken against the officer who did not lodge her FIR? Atrocity on women is an everyday affair in Uttar Pradesh. What action is the government taking?” she said on Twitter.

उन्नाव की पिछली घटना को ध्यान में रखते हुए सरकार को तत्काल पीड़िता को सुरक्षा क्यों नहीं दी गई? जिस अधिकारी ने उसका FIR दर्ज करने से मना किया उस पर क्या कार्रवाई हुई? उप्र में रोज रोज महिलाओं पर जो अत्याचार हो रहा है, उसको रोकने के लिए सरकार क्या कर रही है ? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 7, 2019

In the second tweet she said, “I pray the family of Unnao victim gets strength in this moment of grief. It is failure of all of us that we could not get justice to her. We all are responsible socially but this also shows the hollowness in law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.”

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expressed grief over the death of Unnao victim. In a tweet she said, “In the hour of crisis BSP is with the victim’s family. Uttar Pradesh government should take required measures so that her family gets justice. It’s the demand of the people.”

1. जिस उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता को जलाकर मारने की कोशिश की गई उसकी कलरात दिल्ली में हुई दर्दनाक मौत अति-कष्टदायक। इस दुःख की घड़ी में बीएसपी पीड़ित परिवार के साथ है। यू.पी. सरकार पीड़ित परिवार को समुचित न्याय दिलाने हेतु शीघ्र ही विशेष पहल करे, यही इंसाफ का तकाज़ा व जनता की मांग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 7, 2019

UP’s deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya admitted that government’s image takes a hit by such incidents but added that the administration would leave no stone unturned to ensure such punishment to the guilty that acts as a deterrent.

“The government took instant steps to ensure treatment to the victim. The accused have been arrested. It’s sad that we couldn’t save Unnao’s daughter. But we will get going, ensure strongest possible punishment after quick trial to the accused,” he said.

The girl’s father demanded exemplary punishment for the accused. “I will find solace only when the Unnao police shoot all the five who burnt my daughter,” said the father, who is a blacksmith by profession.

The 65-year-old man said his family was being constantly threatened by the accused and their associates but the police failed to take any action despite being informed about the threats.

In her statement to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dayashankar Pathak, the victim had said she was abducted and raped by Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi in December 2018 and the trial of the case is going on in a Raebareli court.

She said she was going to Raebareli to pursue the case, but when she reached Gaura turn, Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai along with Shivam and Shubham, armed with knives and lathis attacked her and set her on fire.

All the five men involved in the Thursday morning attack were arrested within hours of the crime. They were produced before a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on Friday and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.