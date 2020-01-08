e-paper
UP govt sanctions Rs 234 cr for Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan zoo in Gorakhpur

The zoo will give an international identity to Gorakhpur and promote wildlife conservation, said UP Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 08:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(REUTERS File )
         

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 234 crore for the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Garden in Gorakhpur.

The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The government has sanctioned Rs 234.36 for the Ashfaqullah Khan garden. It will be developed on 121.34 acre land. It will give an international identity to Gorakhpur and promote wildlife conservation,” UP government spokesperson and cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma told reporters here.

The cabinet also approved construction of a hostel for 200 students at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

