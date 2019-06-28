UP Govt sets deadline, city to have 10 more flyovers, overbridges by March 2021

The state government has set a deadline of March 2021 for completion of 10 flyovers and overbridges, besides an elevated corridor from Shaheed Path to Amausi airport, in the state capital.

The deadline was set by deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya during a meeting with PWD and UP State Bridge Corporation officials. Maurya, also PWD minister, directed the officials to complete these ambitious projects within stipulated timeline.

“These 11 projects, once completed, will make a big difference in city’s traffic scenario by decongesting the roads and streamlining traffic,” managing director of bridge corporation UK Gehlot said

Assuring that the projects would be completed within the deadline, Gehlot said, “Work on the Rs 802.45 crore projects has started and Rs 602.04 crore already released for them.”

Gehlot said despite some delay by Airport Authority of India (AAI) in giving permission for the Rs 134-crore, four-lane, 1.1-km-long elevated Shaheed Path-airport corridor, it will be completed by the deadline (March 2021).

“This corridor is very important for traffic movement, particularly VVIP traffic, towards the airport,” Gehlot said. The elevated road will start from 18-km-mark of Shaheed Path and connect the airport via Behsa village, he added.

An important flyover is coming up on Lucknow-Nagram road at a cost of Rs 9.2 crore, besides the Malihabad-Birahimpur overbridge near Behta Nullah costing Rs 8.08 crore.

The 1.6 km, 3-lane Hussainganj-Aishbagh overbridge will cost Rs 123 crore, while the 965-metre, two-lane overbridge from Meena Bakery to

Haiderganj is expected to cost Rs 40 crore.

The 2.5-km-long, 2-lane overbridge from Neembu Park to Haiderganj is estimated around to cost Rs 110 crore.

Another four-lane overbridge is coming up from Amausi to Mohan Road with the cost being Rs 97.33 crore, besides an overbridge from village Tetanha to Chandrika Devi Marg across river Gomti, with the cost of Rs 8.64 crore.

A flyover is getting constructed with the cost of Rs 59.52 crore between Janneshwar Mishra Park and Samta Moolaak crossing.

At Avadh Vihar Vrindavan scheme, an overbridge is coming up at Lucknow-Varanasi railway crossing near Utrethia Railway station.

This four-lane overbridge will cost Rs 61.62 crore.

Another important overbridge is coming up over Lucknow-Barabanki railway line on Kisanpath with the cost of Rs 132.50 crore.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 02:34 IST