UP groom abandons wedding over delay in serving roti, marries another girl

The incident took place on December 22. The groom, Mehtab, and his relatives walked off after claiming that rotis were served late in the wedding.

Despite efforts to stop them, the groom's side left the venue while blaming the bride's family for the delay, News18 reported.

Later, the groom disappeared during the night and reportedly married a relative thereafter, prompting the bride's family to lodge a police complaint.

The complaint against Mehtab was filed at the district's Industrial Nagar Police Station. However, after no action was taken, the bride's family approached the superintendent of police on December 24.

The bride's family requested the senior police official to file a first information report against five individuals from the groom’s side and initiate legal proceedings.

The bride's brother, Raju, stated that while the SP had assured them of action and instructed the police to contact the family, they had not received a call.

The family also claimed that they spent ₹7 lakh on the wedding, of which ₹1.5 lakh was sent to the groom’s house as dowry, reported News18.

Law against Dowry



The Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961 mandates that anyone who gives, receives, or assists in the giving or receiving of dowry can face a punishment.

The penalty includes a fine of at least ₹15,000 or the value of the dowry, whichever is greater, along with imprisonment for a minimum term of five years. This law aims to curb the practice of dowry and ensure strict legal action against those involved in it.

