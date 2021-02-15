UP health workers to get second Covid vaccine shot today
Health workers in Uttar Pradesh who were given first Covid vaccine dose on January 16 will be given the second dose on today. Those who missed the first dose in the earlier vaccination rounds will also get it today, said a health department officer.
The state health and family welfare department has completed preparations in the 75 districts. Beneficiary names have been uploaded on the CoWin portal and messages have been sent to them to visit the vaccination centre to get the jab, said the officer cited above. In the first round, 22,620 health workers were given the vaccine.
Also Read | Colleges, universities to reopen from Feb 15 in UP
Additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal, said that the health department has been directed to inform the beneficiaries in advance. In all, 890,000 beneficiaries, including the health and frontline workers, were given the vaccine jab in the state in the eight rounds organised till last Friday.
In the past 24 hours, 103 fresh Covid cases were reported in the state while 156 people were discharged from the hospitals after recovery. The state has also reported 590,000 recoveries since the pandemic struck in March last year, he said.
Three deaths were also reported during the day; one each in Lucknow, Meerut and Lakhimpur Kheri, taking the total Covid death count in the state to 8,702, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra reports 4,092 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi first to be arrested in toolkit case, many others involved: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FASTags must from midnight today: Here’s all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 11,649 Covid-19 new cases, daily toll remains below 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personnel Ministry asks central govt workers to attend office on working days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Disha Ravi? Here’s how the 22-yr-old activist is linked to Greta Thunberg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Farm laws protests affect traffic at Delhi's
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP health workers to get second Covid vaccine shot today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India records 11,649 new Covid-19 cases, 90 deaths in last 24 hours
Yogi Adityanath to launch 'Abhyudaya' scheme today: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog reported from Punjab; rainfall likely in Uttarakhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: Sibal criticises govt over Disha Ravi's arrest
- Mahapanchayats to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, farm leaders to travel across India to garner support
Six-hour bandh in Odisha today, educational institutes closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi police arrest 3 for duping CM Kejriwal's daughter in e-commerce fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pangong Tso disengagement accord reduces military friction at Naku La
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox