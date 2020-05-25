UP in grip of blistering heat, Allahabad hottest at 46.3 degrees Celsius

lucknow

Updated: May 25, 2020 22:17 IST

Blistering heat gripped many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Allahabad was the hottest place in the state with a high of 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Day temperatures rose appreciably over Varanasi, Faizabad, and Lucknow divisions. The weatherman has forecast dry weather in the state warned of heatwave at isolated places over the next few days.

They said rain and thunderstorm are “very likely” at isolated places over East UP on Wednesday.