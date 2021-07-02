UP is an investment destination, says minister Satish Mahana

The 340 km-long Purvanchal Expressway, which connects Lucknow with Ghazipur, and several cities such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Prayagraj through link roads, will be complete by August, said the Uttar Pradesh(UP) government on Thursday.

“The construction work of Purvanchal Expressway is almost complete and will be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adiyanath in August. Apart from this, the construction of 594 km-long Ganga Expressway will also pick pace in September,” state minister for industrial development Satish Mahana said while addressing media virtually.

The six-lane wide access controlled Purvanchal Expressway will connect Chand Saray village near Gosainganj in Lucknow district with Haydaria village on NH-31 in Ghazipur district.

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, additional chief secretary and chief executive officer, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), said apart from the construction of three expressways -- Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and Gorakhpur-Link, work for which was carried out even during the pandemic -- the Uttar Pradesh government is geared up to boost construction of the 594-km Ganga Expressway which will be built at a cost of ₹36,387.17 crore.

He said more than 85% of the land required for the construction of the longest Ganga expressway in the state has been acquired and more than ₹5,000 crore has been given to at least 62,000 farmers.

Mahana also claimed that the state has become the “first choice for industrialists nationally and internationally” owing to the efforts made on the ground to create a conducive atmosphere for businesses. The efforts made by the government to attract investment in UP is a poll plank of the BJP government in the poll-bound state.

“Better infrastructure, safety, security and the adjusting attitude of the state government have allured industrialists to set up industry in Uttar Pradesh,” Mahana said. He said the pandemic notwithstanding, the state received overseas investments and electronic giants such as Samsung and Microsoft have shown interest in setting up production units in the state.

Referring to the investment proposals received by the state, Mahana said 1,045 proposals were received for investment of ₹4.28 crore in the state; of which 215 proposals with an investment worth ₹51,240.25 crore have taken off.