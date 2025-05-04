UP man chased, beaten to death with sticks over land dispute

A 24-year-old pharmacist in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki was allegedly chased and beaten to death with sticks and rods by unidentified people over a piece of land, police said on Sunday. Police said that they are interrogating several individuals and examining CCTV footage from the clinic.(Representative Image)

The victim, identified as Satyendra Vishwakarma, was asleep in his clinic in Malouli village when three assailants arrived on a motorcycle around midnight. They posed as customers and knocked on the clinic door, seeking medicines.

But as soon as Vishwakarma opened the door, they attacked him, police were quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

As per village locals, the pharmacist tried to escape the attackers but was chased down and then beaten with sticks.

Vivek Chandra Nag, a local youth, tried to stop the assailants, but he was also assaulted by them. The commotion in the area, however, alarmed the neighbours, who then rushed to the clinic, forcing the attackers to flee.

A severely injured Vishwakarma was rushed to a hospital by the police, where doctors declared him dead. The native of Dadia Mau village had completed a pharmacy course and since 2024, he has been running the clinic.

Vishwakarma's mother, Gangotri Devi, reportedly alleged that her son had a dispute over a piece of land and tree-cutting with Santlal, Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, and Lal Bahadur, all from the same village. She accused the four men of killing her son.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered in this case on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's father, Ganga Prasad. "We are interrogating several individuals and examining CCTV footage from the clinic. The culprits will be arrested soon," he said.

In Sultanpur, meanwhile, police on Sunday said that a 55-year-old man was beaten to death by two bike-borne assailants. The victim, Ram Khiladi, was working in his vegetable field when he was attacked with sticks.

Khiladi was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Dostpur, but was declared dead by the doctors.

His son said that his family had a personal dispute with one Ram Sanjeevan.