UP man killed in encounter was main accused in 2023 lawyer murder case

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh was killed after being injured in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in the Saharanpur district on Sunday morning, police said. The encounter took place around 6 am near Salarpur turn on the Gangoh-Nakur road under the Gangoh police station area in Saharanpur. (Representational)

The deceased was identified as Siraj Ahmad, a resident of Sultanpur district, wanted in several cases of murder and attempted murder, including the high-profile killing of advocate Azad Ahmad in 2023, according to an official statement.

The encounter took place around 6 am near Salarpur turn on the Gangoh-Nakur road under the Gangoh police station area in Saharanpur. The STF team, acting on specific intelligence inputs, intercepted a motorcycle carrying Siraj Ahmad and another associate, who were allegedly planning to execute a major crime in Saharanpur, officials said.

When the STF team attempted to stop them for checking, the pillion rider allegedly opened fire, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence. Siraj Ahmad sustained bullet injuries and collapsed, while his accomplice managed to flee under the cover of darkness, police said.

The injured criminal was rushed to the Community Health Centre at Gangoh and later referred to the district hospital in Saharanpur, where he was declared dead during treatment.

Police said a .30 bore pistol with a magazine, a country-made .32 bore pistol with a magazine, several live cartridges of different calibres, a motorcycle, cash and identity documents were recovered from his possession.

Siraj Ahmad was the main accused in the August 6, 2023, incident in which advocate Azad Ahmad was shot dead and his brother Munawwar was injured near Bhulki crossing under Kotwali Dehat police station in Sultanpur. Following the incident, Ahmad had been absconding, and a reward of ₹1 lakh was announced for him by the police. His properties had earlier been attached and demolished as part of legal action, officials said.

Following the encounter, security was tightened in Sultanpur. Police personnel and paramilitary forces were also deployed near the residence of the slain advocate as a precautionary measure.

City Circle Officer Saurabh Sawant informed that additional forces have been deployed at sensitive locations and police are closely monitoring the situation. People have been urged to maintain peace and not fall prey to rumours.

A case related to the encounter has been registered at the Gangoh police station.