UP man suspects girlfriend of having an affair, slits her throat in Haridwar

A man from Uttar Pradesh allegedly killed his partner, suspecting she had an affair. The incident took place in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, where the couple, both from UP's Sitapur, had jobs. Preliminary probe suggested that Pradeep suspected Hansika of having an affair, and killed her.(Representative image)

The man, identified as 28-year-old Pradeep Pal, allegedly slit his girlfriend, 22-year-old Hansika Yadav's throat with a knife on Monday. The couple had been in a relationship for four years.

According to SHO Kamal Bhandari, preliminary probe suggested that Pradeep suspected Hansika of having an affair, and killed her, news agency PTI reported. The couple were also not on talking terms over a rift, police said.

Hansika worked at a factory in Haridwar's Sidkul. She was headed out for some work when Pradeep slit her throat and fled. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead, police said.

Pradeep is still absconding, and a police team has been formed to catch him.

(With PTI inputs)