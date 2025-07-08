Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP man suspects girlfriend of having an affair, slits her throat in Haridwar

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 07:20 AM IST

The man, identified as 28-year-old Pradeep Pal, allegedly slit his girlfriend, 22-year-old Hansika Yadav's throat with a knife on Monday.

A man from Uttar Pradesh allegedly killed his partner, suspecting she had an affair. The incident took place in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, where the couple, both from UP's Sitapur, had jobs.

Preliminary probe suggested that Pradeep suspected Hansika of having an affair, and killed her.(Representative image)
Preliminary probe suggested that Pradeep suspected Hansika of having an affair, and killed her.(Representative image)

The man, identified as 28-year-old Pradeep Pal, allegedly slit his girlfriend, 22-year-old Hansika Yadav's throat with a knife on Monday. The couple had been in a relationship for four years.

According to SHO Kamal Bhandari, preliminary probe suggested that Pradeep suspected Hansika of having an affair, and killed her, news agency PTI reported. The couple were also not on talking terms over a rift, police said.

Hansika worked at a factory in Haridwar's Sidkul. She was headed out for some work when Pradeep slit her throat and fled. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead, police said.

Pradeep is still absconding, and a police team has been formed to catch him.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP man suspects girlfriend of having an affair, slits her throat in Haridwar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On