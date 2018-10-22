UP politician’s wife confesses to killing son, retracts later

UP Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav’s wife Meera, who was arrested Monday after reportedly admitting to murdering her son Abhijit Yadav, alleged that her confession was made under “police pressure”.

Appearing before chief judicial magistrate Anand Prakash Singh, she denied any involvement in her son’s murder. The court sent her to 14 days judicial custody.

Police arrested her early Monday morning for allegedly murdering Abhijit (22) after a late night argument on Saturday. A senior police officer privy to the investigation said Meera told the investigation team that Abhijit used to abuse and assault her almost on a daily basis.

“She apparently got tired of constant abuse and eventually decided to kill Abhijit. During medical examination on Monday morning, Meera showed her injuries to the doctors,” the officer said.

According to the statement given by Meera to the investigating team, Abhijit was addicted to drugs. On Saturday, he reached home around 11 pm in an inebriated condition and had a spat with her.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said, “Meera told the police that Abhijit tried to hit her but she pushed him back. Abhijit’s head hit a wall after which he fell down. Later, Meera strangulated him with a piece of cloth.”

“Once Abhijit became motionless, Meera tried to dispose of the cloth by burning it on an electric heater. On Sunday morning, she informed her elder son Abhishek Yadav, 27, about the incident,” he added.

