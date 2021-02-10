UP schools to reopen for students of Classes 6 to 8 from today. 10 points

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from Wednesday almost 10 months after the schools were shut due to a nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Both government and private schools in the state for classes 6 to 8 will reopen with several Covid-19 safety measures. The state government has also said that schools will reopen for students of classes 1 to 5 from March 1. Schools for Classes 9 to 12 had reopened in the state on October 19. All school authorities have been urged to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government for the safety of the students and the staff in the schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are the SOPs that have been issued by the state government:

1. Parent’s consent is necessary for the students to attend Classes offline. Students also have the option to attend online classes if they wish to do so.

2. All common areas of the schools such as water tank, washroom, laboratory, and the library have to be sanitised before the reopening of schools.

3. Doctors and medical teams will be available on call in the school premises for assistance.

4. The seating arrangement of the classrooms and staff rooms should be such that proper social distancing is followed at all times.

5. Only 50 percent of students will be allowed to attend classes on a single day.

6. In the initial phase of reopening, schools are not permitted to conduct events such as sports activities and morning assemblies.

7. Students with Covid-19 symptoms in schools will be sent home immediately.

8. Wearing of face masks at all times is mandatory for all teachers, non-teaching staff and students. Students are not allowed to exchange their masks in the school.

9. Gloves, face covers and hand wash will be available for staff and other workers.

10. Midday meals will be provided with hygiene and all cooks will have to undergo Covid-19 tests before reopening of schools and wear face masks while cooking.

Schools for Classes 9 and 11 reopened in Delhi from February 5. The states of Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Tamil Nadu also reopened schools from February 8.

