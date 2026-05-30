UP set to see 10% hike in electricity bills as govt announces ‘fuel surcharge’

Uttar Pradesh is set to see a hike in electricity prices from June as the state government has announced a fuel surcharge amid rising global energy costs. Uttar Pradesh is set to announce electricity price hike from June. (AP)

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Saturday announced a hike of 10 per cent in electricity bills, citing a "fuel surcharge" due to the rising fuel prices due to West Asia conflict.

The revised bills will be implemented in the June billing cycle, where consumers will have to pay additional 10 per cent of their electricity usage.

Pankaj Saxena, the Chief Engineer of the Regulatory Affairs Unit (RAU), in a letter dated May 29, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) issued new regulations for electricity distribution under the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) framework.

He said that the fuel surcharge will be calculated from the month of March 2026, adding that the additional cost will be charged from the month of June.

"Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) calculated for the month of March, 2026 as per regulation is to be charged in the month of June, 2026. FPPAS chargeable is 10% for the month of March, 2026 to be charged in the month of June, 2026. I have been directed to request you to implement the same for all categories of consumers as per provision of the regulation," the letter read.

He said the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) will be levied on consumers to account for fluctuations in fuel and power purchase costs incurred by distribution companies.