UP: Sikh man booked for posting pictures with weapons on social media, pro-Khalistan post

Police in this Uttar Pradesh district have lodged an FIR against a Sikh man for allegedly posting pictures of himself carrying weapons on social media and expressing support for Khalistan, officials said on Sunday. Police in this Uttar Pradesh district have lodged an FIR against a Sikh man for allegedly posting pictures of himself carrying weapons on social media and expressing support for Khalistan (representational image)(HT_PRINT)

"An FIR has been registered against the accused, Gursewak Singh, under relevant legal provisions. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway," Nagar Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Rajeev Kumar Singh told reporters.

Also Read: 3 suspected Khalistan Zindabad Force members killed after encounter with UP STF in Pilibhit

According to the Kotwali police, chowki in-charge Deepchandra reported the incident in writing to the city police. Based on the complaint, serious charges were filed against the accused.

Also Read: Pro-Khalistani supporters raise calls for Canadians to leave, claim ‘we are owners of Canada’

Police said on December 23, three alleged Khalistan supporters were killed in an encounter during an operation jointly conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit.

Also Read: India slams pro-Khalistan Pannun's US lawsuit: ‘Unwarranted and unsubstantiated’

Subsequently, Gursewak Singh, a resident of Haryana's Sirsa, triggered a controversy by posting content supporting Khalistan on Facebook.

Police said they are closely monitoring the dissemination of inflammatory material on social media and warned of strict action against such activities.

Officials have also urged local residents to promptly report any such incidents, including activities on social media, to police.