UP slashes rate of RT-PCR test. Here’s what it costs in other states

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 22:40 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday reduced the price of RT-PCR test to detect the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by private laboratories at Rs 700 and said it will cost Rs 900 if done at home. State governments can decide the rates of various Covid-19 testing methods, including the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, which is considered to be the gold standard by medical professionals all over the world.

Here is what they cost in these states:

Delhi

The Delhi government has capped the price of RT-PCR tests at Rs 800 for all private laboratories, reducing the amount from Rs 2,400.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has reduced the price of RT-PCR tests conducted by private laboratories for Covid-19 to Rs 800 from Rs 1,500. The charge for the RT-PCR test will be Rs 1,100 if a laboratory assistant is called at home to collect samples.

Maharashtra

The price for an RT-PCR test is Rs 980 for tests carried out in labs and at Rs 1,800 for in-house sample collections in the western state.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has fixed the price for testing samples sent to private labs at Rs 1600 bringing it down from Rs 2400. For people giving samples directly at the Indian Council of Medical Research-recognised labs, the rates have been capped at Rs 1,900.

Telangana

For samples collected at private labs, the price for RT-PCR tests has been fixed at Rs 850, a revision from the previous Rs 2,200. For samples collected at home, prices have been slashed to Rs 1,200 from the earlier Rs 2,800. All the revised prices are inclusive of charges for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and others.

Kerala

The Kerala government has slashed the rates of all available tests to detect the coronavirus disease. The RT-PCR tests now cost Rs 2,100, it was capped at Rs 2,750 earlier. TrueNat tests are capped at Rs 2,100, antigen test cost at Rs 625, and GeneXpert at Rs 2,500.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government capped the price of RT-PCR tests in the state at Rs 1,500, for tests done by private labs. It was marked at Rs 2,250 earlier.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand has capped RT-PCR test prices for private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500. This was the second such intervention by the State government, who had earlier brought down the prices of RT-PCR tests from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,400.

Meghalaya

The state government has capped the prices of all available tests, for rapid tests at Rs 500, and for RT-PCR and TrueNat at Rs 3,200 each. BPL card holding families were exempted from any sort of payment.

Assam

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a ‘tatkal’ system of RT-PCR tests in Assam. If patients shelled out Rs 2,200 the results will be given within 24 hours, for the results of the free test would be given out after five days.

Rajasthan

The state government has slashed the prices for RT-PCR tests carried out by private laboratories at Rs 1,200 from the earlier cost of Rs 2,200.