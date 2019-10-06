UP teacher suspended over viral video of him smoking inside classroom

india

A teacher of a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district has been suspended after a video of him smoking inside the classroom was widely circulated on social media, reports ANI.

The teacher is seen smoking a beedi in front of his students inside the classroom in the now-viral video.

Sitapur: A teacher of a primary school in Mahmudabad has been suspended after a video of him smoking in class went viral. Ajay Kumar, Basic Shiksha Adhikari says.'We authenticated the video and have suspended the teacher.' pic.twitter.com/zd28FbOQ9D — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2019

“I had sent the division education officer to the school to confirm the identity of the teacher. After his face matched with the person in the video, I suspended him,” district basic education officer Ajay Kumar said on Saturday, according to ANI.

Teachers, Kumar said, should never smoke and never in inside classrooms.

“Teachers have a huge impact on students. They shouldn’t smoke at all,” he added.

