UP teacher suspended over viral video of him smoking inside classroom
india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:01 IST
A teacher of a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district has been suspended after a video of him smoking inside the classroom was widely circulated on social media, reports ANI.
The teacher is seen smoking a beedi in front of his students inside the classroom in the now-viral video.
Sitapur: A teacher of a primary school in Mahmudabad has been suspended after a video of him smoking in class went viral. Ajay Kumar, Basic Shiksha Adhikari says.'We authenticated the video and have suspended the teacher.' pic.twitter.com/zd28FbOQ9D— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2019
“I had sent the division education officer to the school to confirm the identity of the teacher. After his face matched with the person in the video, I suspended him,” district basic education officer Ajay Kumar said on Saturday, according to ANI.
Teachers, Kumar said, should never smoke and never in inside classrooms.
“Teachers have a huge impact on students. They shouldn’t smoke at all,” he added.
First Published: Oct 06, 2019 10:54 IST