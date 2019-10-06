e-paper
UP teacher suspended over viral video of him smoking inside classroom

“I had sent the division education officer to the school to confirm the identity of the teacher. After his face matched with the person in the video, I suspended him,” district basic education officer Ajay Kumar said on Saturday, according to ANI.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The teacher is seen smoking a beedi in front of his students inside the classroom in the now-viral video.
The teacher is seen smoking a beedi in front of his students inside the classroom in the now-viral video.
         

A teacher of a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district has been suspended after a video of him smoking inside the classroom was widely circulated on social media, reports ANI.

The teacher is seen smoking a beedi in front of his students inside the classroom in the now-viral video.

 

“I had sent the division education officer to the school to confirm the identity of the teacher. After his face matched with the person in the video, I suspended him,” district basic education officer Ajay Kumar said on Saturday, according to ANI.

Teachers, Kumar said, should never smoke and never in inside classrooms.

“Teachers have a huge impact on students. They shouldn’t smoke at all,” he added.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 10:54 IST

