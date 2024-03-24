UP teen accused of hiring shooters to kill his father

The Uttar Pradesh Police has apprehended a 16-year-old boy for hiring three shooters to kill his father, officials said on Saturday. Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar Singh said that the three attackers, Piyush Pal, Shubham Soni and Priyanshu, have also been apprehended. The three attackers -- Piyush Pal, Shubham Soni and Priyanshu -- have also been arrested.(HT File)

The victim, businessman Mohammed Naeem (50), was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in the Patti area of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Police have sent the arrested shooters to jail while the minor has been admitted to the juvenile centre.

Speaking about the incident, the officer said, "The minor told us that he hired the arrested shooters to murder his father and promised to pay them ₹6 lakh. He paid ₹1.5 lakh in advance with an assurance that he will pay the remaining amount once they kill his father."

According to the police, the boy was angry with his father as he didn't give him enough money. "The minor said that he often used to steal money from the shop or jewellery from the house to fulfil his wishes. He had planned to get his father killed even in the past but failed," the officer added.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident that took place on Monday, a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his father and kept the latter's body buried inside the house for five days at Balwara Samited village in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur. According to the police, the man identified as Chunni Lal, hit his 60-year-old father Rajeng Baranda with a blunt object following a heated argument.

“The victim sustained multiple injuries on his body. However, a serious injury to his skull led to his death after which the accused buried the body in the courtyard of his residence for five days till Friday,” said deputy police superintendent (DSP) Rajkumar Rojora.

The incident came to the fore after Baarnda’s three other sons – Pappu (35), Dinesh (33), and Prakash (28) got suspicious and questioned Chunni Lal over their father’s disappearance.

