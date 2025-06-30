UP toddler dies in hot chickpeas pot, 2 yrs after sister fell and died in boiling dal

A toddler died after falling inside a hot kaddhai (vessel) in which chhole (chickpeas) was being cooked, two years after her sister's death in a similar incident. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, after the 18-month-old girl's mother kept a pot of chickpeas on the stove for boiling. The toddler, who was playing at the time, fell inside the vessel in which the chickpeas were being cooked.(Representative image)

According to a Times of India report, the mother had gone to another room, which is when the toddler, who was playing at the time, fell inside the vessel in which the chickpeas were being cooked.

The toddler's father Shailendra is a chhat seller, and her mother was cooking the chickpeas to prepare stuffing for preparing golgappas.

The toddler was rushed to a local hospital, then referred to another, where she succumbed to the grave burn injuries and died. According to cops, it was clear that it was a case of accidental death.

In a bizarre coincidence, the toddler's elder sister also met a similar fate two years ago and had died after she fell into a pot of hot boiling dal, the same TOI report said.

According to Duddhi circle officer Rajesh Kumar Rai, after the 18-month-old died, her family cremated her without informing anyone.

Similar incidents in the past

Similar incidents have taken place in many areas in the past too. In February last year, a toddler died after falling to hot water tub in Haryana's Sohna district. The toddler's mother had kept the water ready to wash clothes, but when she rushed to close windows upon seeing a group of monkeys, her child crawled up to the tub and fell inside.

In 2018, a 18-month-old baby died after her falling into a cauldron containing in Mumbai. She was playing around the house and accidentally fell into the hot pot. She suffered around 80 per cent burns, and died.

In 2014, a toddler fell into a vat of boiling sugar syrup used for jalebis. The toddler was in his mother's arms at a market in Delhi's Trilokpuri, when an e-rickshaw hit her from behind, leading the toddler to fall into the hot liquid.