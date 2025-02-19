UP: Woman body with mutilated face found in Una district

The body of an unidentified woman with a mutilated face was found under a culvert on the Ashadevi-Ambota connecting road in Gagret area of Himachal Pradesh's Una district, police said on Wednesday. Additionally, no clothing or other possessions belonging to the woman were found close to the body. According to them, forensic specialists have gathered samples and proof from the location. (Unsplash/representative)

It is suspected that the woman was murdered and her body was thrown here.

The possibility of criminals deliberately disfiguring the woman's face to hide her identity cannot be ruled out, police said.

The woman's clothes or other belongings were also not recovered near the body. Forensic experts have collected samples and evidence from the spot, they said.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said the case is being investigated from every angle and the killer will be arrested soon.

The villagers, who went to cut grass, saw the body and informed the local police. After this, the police team reached the spot and inspected it.

The police have taken the body in its possession and sent it for post-mortem.

The investigation has been intensified and information has been shared with the police stations of Punjab to identify the victim so that the culprit can be reached as soon as the body is identified, police said.