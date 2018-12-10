Upendra Kushwaha expected to announce decision on ties with NDA today

Bharatiya Janata party ally and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha may quit the National Democratic Alliance coalition on Monday, a day ahead of the Winter Session, capping months of sparring over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls.

“Kushwaha is likely to announce his parting of ways with the BJP today. He will also quit as a Union minister,” PTI quoted a senior RLSP leader as saying.

The RSLP chief was quoted by ANI as saying that he would not be attending a meeting of NDA allies to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today, ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The minister of state for human resource development in Modi government, Kushwaha had last month set a deadline of November 30 for the BJP to make its stand on seat sharing clear, saying ““It would be very harmful for the NDA if a decision on seat-sharing is not taken soon. We must get a respectful number of seats.”

The RLSP, as an ally of the BJP in the NDA, had won three seats in the 2014 general election, the BJP had bagged 22 seats and the LJP six. But, with the return of the JD(U) in the NDA last year after the Grand Alliance disintegrated, the equation has changed within the grouping this time.

Kushwaha has been upset with the BJP after it asserted that the RLSP would not be given more than two seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, even as it went out of way to accommodate Kumar by agreeing that the saffron party and the JD(U) would fight equal number of seats.

The RLSP may join hands with the opposition, which includes Lalu Prasad’s RJD and the Congress.

Bihar sends 40 MPs to Lok Sabha.

