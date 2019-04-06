UPSC dream comes true for man whose father sold house to fund coaching fees

For 22-year-old Pradeep Singh, son of a petrol pump attendant in Indore, it was dream come true when he secured the 93rd rank in the Union Public Service Commission final examination 2018, the results of which were declared on Friday.

What made that feat special was the fact that his father, Manoj Singh who migrated from Bihar to Indore two decades ago, had sold his small house to fund Pradeep’s coaching fees in Delhi.

Much was riding on his success and Pradeep now feels all the hardships that the family faced are over. He came back from Delhi to Indore on Saturday to share the joy of his success.

“I wanted to get a private job like my elder brother after I completed my graduation in Commerce, but my father and elder brother asked me to concentrate only on my studies. They sent me to Delhi for the preparation of UPSC,” Pradeep said.

“My father sold his house two years ago and started living in rented accommodation so that he could send me money for my classes in Delhi. The past two years were very tough for us but I am happy that I made my family proud,” he added.

Pradeep’s father Manoj Singh is thrilled with his son’s achievement. “I had shifted to Indore from Bihar in a hope to give a new life to my family. We struggled a lot and I am happy that my son has got selected,” he said.

Pradeep’s brother Sandeep Singh said, “He was a very intelligent student. He won many debates, extempore and quiz competitions. He was also active in student politics but his social life never distracted him from his aim. We were very sure of his success and we are happy that he achieved it so soon.”

