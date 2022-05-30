UPSC Result 2021: List of top 50 rankers in this year's civil services exam

UPSC Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission Monday declared the UPSC Civil Services result 2021, announcing five all-India toppers, four of whom were women candidates. Those who appeared for the civil services exam can check their result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Shruti Sharma, who secured the first All India Rank (AIR 1) in this year's UPSC exam, hails from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, as well as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. Following her were Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla and Aishwarya Verma, who made history by bagging four slots in the Top 5 of UPSC Toppers 2021 list.

The scores of the candidates who appeared for the UPSC written examination and interview will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result, officials said. For more details regarding the exam, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official site of UPSC.

Here are the top 50 rankers of UPSC Toppers 2021 list:

S.NO. ROLL NO. NAME 1 0803237 SHRUTI SHARMA 2 0611497 ANKITA AGARWAL 3 3524519 GAMINI SINGLA 4 5401266 AISHWARYA VERMA 5 0804881 UTKARSH DWIVEDI 6 0834409 YAKSH CHAUDHARY 7 0886777 SAMYAK S JAIN 8 0801479 ISHITA RATHI 9 1118762 PREETAM KUMAR 10 6301529 HARKEERAT SINGH RANDHAWA 11 0839316 SHUBHANKAR PRATYUSH PATHAK 12 0859275 YASHARTH SHEKHAR 13 0511100 PRIYAMVADA ASHOK MHADDALKAR 14 0840534 ABHINAV J JAIN 15 7600782 C YASWANTHKUMAR REDDY 16 0849748 ANSHU PRIYA 17 6400929 MEHAK JAIN 18 6624586 RAVI KUMAR SIHAG 19 8500663 DIKSHA JOSHI 20 0854091 ARPIT CHAUHAN 21 1903769 DILIP K KAINIKKARA 22 0808356 SUNIL KUMAR DHANWANTA 23 0304401 ASHISH 24 5110593 PUSAPATI SAHITYA 25 0863045 SHRUTI RAJLAKSHMI 26 4121721 UTSAV ANAND 27 7914222 SAKSHAM GOEL 28 1009473 MANTRI MOURYA BHARADWAJ 29 7102140 BHAVISHYA 30 0502145 NAMAN GOYAL 31 0323860 AVINASH V 32 6605885 NAVANDAR ANAY NITIN 33 3516855 JASPINDER SINGH 34 6305384 SHASHVAT SANGWAN 35 0413129 KARTIKEYA JAISWAL 36 0832383 JASMINE 37 1016184 V SANJANA SIMHA 38 0859480 RAVI KUMAR 39 6313181 VISHAL DHAKAD

40 0854740 KUSHAL JAIN 41 0807878 SONALI DEV 42 5610120 SWATHI SREE T 43 0623772 SHUBHAM SHUKLA 44 7808206 ANJALI SHROTRIYA 45 4914110 SHRADHA SHUKLA 46 5604724 RAMYA C S 47 3531209 NAMAN KUMAR SINGLA 48 0886823 AYUSHI 49 1105645 DIVYANSH SINGH 50 8101939 ABHIJIT RAY

