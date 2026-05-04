Upset over defeat rumours, TVK chief Vijay's fan slits throat in Tamil Nadu

As the vote counting continues in four states, along with the union territory of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu numbers so far have been nothing less than a surprise as actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made stellar debut, threatening the incumbent DMK government. Chennai: Security personnel stand guard outside Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's residence on the day of Assembly election results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026.(Photo for representation) (PTI)

Amid high political drama, a shocking news has emerged from Tamil Nadu where a staunch fan of Vijay allegedly slit his throat over rumours that the TVK chief would lose the Assembly elections. Track updates on Tamil Nadu election results

What we know about the victim The victim has been identified as 28-year-old K Mahendran, a resident of Krishnagiri area, The Times of India reported. Mahendran was apparently distressed over ‘Vijay’s defeat' when he slit his throat outside his home on Monday morning, police was quoted as saying.

Onlookers rescued him and took him to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is receiving intensive treatment," the report quoted a police officer as saying.

TVK's stellar debut, shock for DMK Vijay's TVK pulled off stellar debut in Tamil Nadu as it sped ahead of MK Stalin's DMK that was at a struggling third spot with leads in 20s, according to trends at around 12 pm on Friday, as shown by analytics portal PValue.

Despite TVK's grand show, the trends on showcase a "resurgent" AIADMK holding its ground. As counting progresses into the afternoon for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has extended his lead to 17,766 votes in his home constituency of Edappadi, maintaining his status as the party's most secure candidate, PTI news agency reported.

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Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, entered politics in 2024 after launching the TVK and has since made it clear that it would contest the elections on its own.

In the run-up to the polls, the actor-politician described it as a "democratic battle" rather than just an electoral contest. He said that TVK “will never compromise our politics for anyone or anything.”

Earlier, there were reports that the BJP was putting pressure on TVK ahead of the assembly elections to join hands. However, Vijay rejected these claims. Later in February, the party made it clear that it would not enter into an alliance with the BJP despite increasing pressure.

Also read: Why it could be an ‘election of records’ for Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay

On counting day (Monday), TVK’s spokesperson Felix Gerald said that the party was confident of forming the government on its own in the state, where early trends pointed to a historic debut.

“DMK was running about in a dark room, now they know the reality, TVK will form govt on its own,” he said.

So far, TVK has ruled out any possibility of an alliance with either of the parties in the state and hopes that it will form the government on its own.