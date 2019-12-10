e-paper
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray

Earlier today, Khadse had said that he has audio and video evidence against party cadres who worked against the party during the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:03 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Eknath Khadse met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan here.

“I am not going to join Shiv Sena... I am not upset with BJP, I am just upset with two-three leaders of the BJP,” Khadse said after the meeting with Thackeray.

Earlier today, Khadse had said that he has audio and video evidence against party cadres who worked against the party during the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections.

He had said that these are the leaders, who were responsible for the defeat of party candidates in the recent assembly polls.

