UPSRTC chief denies charging exorbitant rates for taxis from Delhi airport

india Updated: May 16, 2020 16:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has set up a three-member committee that has been asked to submit a report within 24 hours following news that it was charging a minimum of Rs 10,000 for a taxi ride from Delhi Airport to Noida and Ghaziabad.

UPSRTC’s Managing Director Raj Shekhar denied that the corporation was charging such high rates.

“There have been reports in the social media that the UPSRTC is charging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,00 to ferry passengers from the Delhi airport to Noida and Ghaziabad. I would like to inform everybody that all services so far from the airport to Ghaziabad and Nodia have been free and no one has been charged.”

“Under Covid-19 protocol, passengers coming from the airport are received by district officials and they are screened at quarantine centres and they undergo a health check up and documentation is completed. They are then sent to their homes in line with the protocol,” he said.

Shekhar said once the passengers complete their quarantine they can go home in their own vehicles or hire taxis they are available.

“If taxis are not available and if the administration feels that they number of people is large, then UPSRTC buses can be deployed to transport them.…Or if they want to travel in taxis within a 250-km range …. A three-member panel has been set up to look into the matter and decide within 24 hours as to what all amendments have to be done.”

Shekhar said the UPSRTC remains committed to serving the people.

