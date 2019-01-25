Urban development ministry may get 11% fund raise

The ministry of urban development is likely to get an 11% increase of in funds allocation in the upcoming budget, which would be presented on February 1 and would be the last during the National Democratic Alliance government’s tenure.

It expects an allocation of around Rs 48,000 crore over its previous revised budget estimate of Rs 42,965 crore in 2018-19, officials aware of the development said. The ministry’s budget estimate during 2018-19 stood at Rs 41,765 crore as against Rs 40,617 crore during 2017-18. It accounted for an increase of nearly 3% in gross budgetary support.

“Among key projects under the ministry of urban development, Mass Rapid Transit System and metro projects are expected to get a 22% increase over the previous budget with an estimated amount of Rs 19,100 crore,” a government official said requesting anonymity. The revised budget estimate for the same for the current financial year stood at Rs 15,600 crore.

Key schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or PMAY (Urban), Urban Rejuvenation Mission-AMRUT, Smart Cities Mission, and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) are also expected to get higher budgetary allocations of around Rs 6,850 crore, Rs 7,300 crore, Rs 6,550 crore, and Rs 2,750 crore.

PMAY or the Housing for All Scheme is aimed at providing housing for all by 2022 and is being implemented from June 2015. The Centre claimed to have built 68.5 lakh houses under the scheme until December 2018. So far, the government has spent 89% of the allocated budget for the current financial year for the scheme.

For AMRUT scheme, which Modi launched in June 2015 to develop infrastructure for adequate sewage networks and water supply by implementing urban revival projects, the Centre has spent 75% of the allocated budget.

According to the ministry, the Central Public Works Department of India is expected to be given the highest increase of about 23% over its previous allocation. The ministry has proposed Rs 1,000 crore over its previous allocation of Rs 847 crore.

This comes as CPWD has been tasked with constructing 44 “strategically important roads” along the India-China border at a cost of Rs 21,040 crore. The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission, which is aimed at reducing poverty and vulnerability of urban poor households, is likely to get a 10% decrease in budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore over its previous allocation of Rs 510 crore. In terms of budget expenditure, the Centre has utilised only 57% for the scheme.

