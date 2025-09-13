US appeals for more tariffs over Russian oil amid turnaround of ties with India

The United States has urged Group of Seven (G7) nations and European Union allies to impose tariffs on China and India for continuing to buy Russian oil, suggesting both countries are “enabling” Moscow’s war in Ukraine. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters at the US Capitol(File Photo/REUTERS)

The appeal was made during a call of G7 finance ministers on Friday, where officials discussed further sanctions on Russia and possible punitive trade measures against countries supporting its war effort.

The push comes as US President Donald Trump has already raised tariffs on Indian imports by an additional 25%, doubling total duties to 50%, in a bid to pressure New Delhi to stop purchasing discounted Russian crude. However, he has refrained from taking similar action against China.

On Friday, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent told counterparts that a united front was essential. “Only with a unified effort that cuts off the revenues funding Putin's war machine at the source will we be able to apply sufficient economic pressure to end the senseless killing,” Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a joint statement cited by news agency Reuters.