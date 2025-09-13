Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

US appeals for more tariffs over Russian oil amid turnaround of ties with India

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 06:43 am IST

US urged allies to impose tariffs on China and India for continuing to buy Russian oil, suggesting both countries are “enabling” Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The United States has urged Group of Seven (G7) nations and European Union allies to impose tariffs on China and India for continuing to buy Russian oil, suggesting both countries are “enabling” Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters at the US Capitol(File Photo/REUTERS)
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters at the US Capitol(File Photo/REUTERS)

The appeal was made during a call of G7 finance ministers on Friday, where officials discussed further sanctions on Russia and possible punitive trade measures against countries supporting its war effort.

The push comes as US President Donald Trump has already raised tariffs on Indian imports by an additional 25%, doubling total duties to 50%, in a bid to pressure New Delhi to stop purchasing discounted Russian crude. However, he has refrained from taking similar action against China.

On Friday, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent told counterparts that a united front was essential. “Only with a unified effort that cuts off the revenues funding Putin's war machine at the source will we be able to apply sufficient economic pressure to end the senseless killing,” Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a joint statement cited by news agency Reuters.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / US appeals for more tariffs over Russian oil amid turnaround of ties with India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On