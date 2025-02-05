US C-17 military aircraft with 205 illegal Indian migrants to land in Amritsar this afternoon

A US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal Indian immigrants is expected to land at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon. A person holds a sign as hundreds of high school students participate in a protest entitled "A Day Without Immigrants" through downtown Los Angeles on February 4, 2025, against stepped-up federal enforcement against illegal immigration. (AFP)

The aircraft was originally scheduled to land in the morning on Wednesday but seems to have been delayed. As for the details about who is on the plane, neither the US nor the Indian governments have revealed anything.

Reports suggest that a C-17 Globemaster took off from San Antonio in Texas and is carrying illegal immigrants hailing from Punjab and neighbouring states.

After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Many people from Punjab, who entered the US through "donkey routes" or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees, are now facing deportation.

What are Punjab ministers and officials saying about the US military aircraft bringing deported Indians?

Ministers and officials in Punjab have reacted to the US military aircraft bringing deported Indians from the state and the neighbouring areas. The state’s NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the US government's decision and said these individuals, who contributed to that country's economy, should have been granted permanent residency instead of being deported.

According to Dhaliwal, many Indians entered the US on work permits which later expired. This made them illegal immigrants, the minister asserted.

Dhaliwal also appealed to Punjabis not to travel abroad through illegal means, emphasising the importance of acquiring skills and education to access opportunities worldwide. He also urged those wanting to travel abroad to keep in mind the legal ways to do so. The AAP leader also asked the youth to acquire education and language skills before deciding to shift base to another country.

The minister plans to meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar next week to discuss the concerns and interests of Punjabis living in the US.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has also assured that the state government would receive the immigrants and set up counters at the airport. The Punjab police and other authorities are on high alert.

(With PTI inputs)