e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / US CDC provides $3.6 million to support Covid-19 response in India

US CDC provides $3.6 million to support Covid-19 response in India

This initial tranche of funding from the CDC aims to strengthen and support the Indian government’s efforts to increase laboratory capacity for SARS-COV-2 testing, including molecular diagnostics and serology, said a statement issued by the US embassy on Tuesday.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 16:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The CDC will work with local partners to assist in the development of a strong public health workforce to support India’s capacity to respond to the current pandemic and future threats. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
The CDC will work with local partners to assist in the development of a strong public health workforce to support India’s capacity to respond to the current pandemic and future threats. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide $3.6 million to assist the Indian government’s response to the Covid-19 epidemic, including prevention and preparedness activities in the country.

This initial tranche of funding from the CDC aims to strengthen and support the Indian government’s efforts to increase laboratory capacity for SARS-COV-2 testing, including molecular diagnostics and serology, said a statement issued by the US embassy on Tuesday.

The funding will also be used to support the development of infection prevention and control (IPC) centres of excellence that can improve the ability of hospital networks to detect Covid-19 and strengthen local health systems through enhanced surveillance and monitoring.

The CDC will work with local partners to assist in the development of a strong public health workforce to support India’s capacity to respond to the current pandemic and future threats.

“The scope of support will include planning for health emergency operations centres to further strengthen public health emergency management capacities. In addition, the CDC India program will provide technical assistance for the government of India’s ongoing crisis emergency and risk communication efforts,” the statement said.

Since early January, the CDC’s India office has collaborated with sub-national and national government bodies to support the Covid-19 response. These efforts have focused on laboratory strengthening, infection prevention and control, health workforce development, emergency management, risk communication, and community engagement.

The CDC has conducted training courses across India for healthcare administrators, physicians, nurses, and hospital staff on preparedness and response, infection prevention, laboratory operations, and field epidemiology to equip frontline workers with skills to collect, analyse and interpret data, and contribute to evidence-based decisions.

The goal of the CDC’s global health response to Covid-19 is to limit human-to-human transmission and minimise the pandemic’s impact through partnerships with country and non-governmental partners to mitigate vulnerabilities.

The CDC has a long-standing technical collaboration with India’s health ministry to control HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, eradicate polio, and prepare responses to influenza and other pandemic diseases. Over the past two decades, this partnership has deepened mutual cooperation through the exchange of scientific knowledge and technology.

In India, US government agencies, including the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the CDC and other department of health and human services agencies, have provided more than $1.4 billion in health assistance and nearly $2.8 billion in total assistance over the last 20 years.

tags
top news
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In