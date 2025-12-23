US Embassy, consulates in India to remain closed from December 24-26 | Check notice here

The United States Embassy in India announced on Tuesday, December 23, that routine consular services will not be available from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Friday, December 26, 2025 as the Embassy and US' Consulates in India will remain closed on these dates. The US embassy in India said routine consular services will not be available from December 24-26.(File/Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The closure has been announced in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order, the post said.

“The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India will be closed from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Friday, December 26, 2025, in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order providing for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates,” read the post by the US Embassy in India.

The announcement of the closure of US embassy and consulates on and around Christmas comes days after the US President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week ordering the same.

“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered: Section 1. All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Friday, December 26, 2025, the day before and the day following Christmas Day, respectively,” reads the executive order present on the White House website.

“Sec. 2. The heads of executive departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on December 24, 2025, or December 26, 2025, or both, for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need,” the order added.