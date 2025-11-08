US may deny visas to foreigners with health conditions like diabetes, obesity: Report

The Donald Trump-led administration has launched a new directive under which foreigners seeking visas to live in the US might be rejected if they have certain medical conditions, including diabetes or obesity. US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.(Bloomberg)

According to a report published by KFF Health News, the White House has stated that if granted visas, these individuals might end up relying on public benefits and potentially drain US resources.

The direction was issued in a cable sent by the US State Department to embassy and consular officials and was examined by KFF Health News.

“You must consider an applicant’s health,” the cable reads. “Certain medical conditions – including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions – can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care.”

In the cable, the department also encouraged visa officers to consider other conditions, such as obesity, which it notes can cause asthma, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure, in their assessments.

According to KFF Health News, it noted that all of these can require expensive, long-term care.

Visa officers were also instructed to assess whether applicants can afford medical treatment independently, without relying on the US government.

“Does the applicant have adequate financial resources to cover the costs of such care over his entire expected lifespan without seeking public cash assistance or long-term institutionalization at government expense?” the cable reads.

Besides the applicants, officers are also to consider the health of family members, including children or older parents.

“Do any of the dependents have disabilities, chronic medical conditions, or other special needs and require care such that the applicant cannot maintain employment?” the cable asks.

According to the news portal, evaluating the health of potential immigrants has long been part of the visa process, involving screening for communicable diseases such as tuberculosis and reviewing vaccine histories. However, experts say that the new guidelines significantly broaden the range of medical conditions to be assessed.

According to Charles Wheeler, a senior attorney for the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, a nonprofit legal aid group, the new direction applies to nearly all visa applicants but is likely to be used only in cases in which an applicant seeks to permanently reside in the US.