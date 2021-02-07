US panel urges India to allow peaceful protest
The leadership of the powerful Congressional India Caucus has urged the Indian government to ensure that the norms of democracy are maintained and the protesters are allowed to demonstrate peacefully and have access to the Internet, as it discussed the issue of the ongoing farmer’s agitation in the country.
Congressman Brad Sherman, Co-Chair of the Congressional India Caucus said that he convened a meeting with his other Republican Co-Chair Congressman Steve Chabot, and Vice-Chair Congressman Ro Khanna to speak with India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, regarding farmers demonstrations in India. This was the first meeting of the India Caucus, the largest country-specific caucus in the US House of Representatives, on the issue.
“I urged the Indian government to make sure that the norms of democracy are maintained and that protesters are allowed to protest peaceably and to have access to the Internet, and to journalists. All friends of India hope that the parties can reach an agreement,” he said.
The external affairs ministry has said any protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the ongoing efforts of the government and the farmer groups to resolve the impasse. “The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming,” the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The temporary measures with regard to internet access in certain parts of the NCR region were... understandably undertaken to prevent further violence,” it said on Thursday.
