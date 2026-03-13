India on list of 60 US trade partners under probe over 'failures' to act against forced labour

The United States has initiated an investigation into 60 economies to assess what actions they took in imposing a ban on importing goods produced with forced labour. India is among the trading partners the US listed in its new directive. PM Modi (R) and US President Donald Trump seen together. (REUTERS)

“Despite the international consensus against forced labor, governments have failed to impose and effectively enforce measures banning goods produced with forced labor from entering their markets," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

The development comes a day after Greer announced the Trump administration's plans to launch a probe into 16 economies over their manufacturing practices, to determine whether they “burden or restrict” US commerce. India also made it to that list.

Not just India, countries like Pakistan, China, Russia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Venezuela and Cambodia are also part of the 60 countries under the US scanner for the investigation announced on imports and forced labour. Full list:

Algeria Angola Argentina Australia The Bahamas Cambodia Bahrain Bangladesh Brazil Canada Chile China Colombia Costa Rica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador European Union Guatemala Guyana Hondura Hong Kong India Indonesia Iraq Israel Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kuwait Libya Malaysia Mexico Morocco New Zealand Nicaragua Nigeria Norway Oman Pakistan Peru Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore South Africa South Korea Sri Lanka Switzerland Taiwan Thailand Trinidad and Tobago Türkiye United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Uruguay Venezuela Vietnam Why has the US launched this probe? The investigation will be carried out under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974, the same legislation under which the earlier probe into 16 economies over their manufacturing practices was announced.

Jameison Greer said that through this probe, the US authorities want to determine if countries took steps to stop the import of goods produced with forced labour and how the failure to do so impacted businesses in the US.

Greer said he hoped to conclude the Section 301 investigations, including proposed ​remedies, before Trump's temporary tariffs expire in July.