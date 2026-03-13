Edit Profile
crown
    India on list of 60 US trade partners under probe over 'failures' to act against forced labour

    India is among countries the US listed as it announced an investigation into 60 economies to see if they banned import of goods produced with forced labour.

    Updated on: Mar 13, 2026 8:21 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The United States has initiated an investigation into 60 economies to assess what actions they took in imposing a ban on importing goods produced with forced labour. India is among the trading partners the US listed in its new directive.

    PM Modi (R) and US President Donald Trump seen together. (REUTERS)
    “Despite the international consensus against forced labor, governments have failed to impose and effectively enforce measures banning goods produced with forced labor from entering their markets," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

    The development comes a day after Greer announced the Trump administration's plans to launch a probe into 16 economies over their manufacturing practices, to determine whether they “burden or restrict” US commerce. India also made it to that list.

    Not just India, countries like Pakistan, China, Russia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Venezuela and Cambodia are also part of the 60 countries under the US scanner for the investigation announced on imports and forced labour. Full list:

    1. Algeria
    2. Angola
    3. Argentina
    4. Australia
    5. The Bahamas
    6. Cambodia
    7. Bahrain
    8. Bangladesh
    9. Brazil
    10. Canada
    11. Chile
    12. China
    13. Colombia
    14. Costa Rica
    15. Dominican Republic
    16. Ecuador
    17. Egypt
    18. El Salvador
    19. European Union
    20. Guatemala
    21. Guyana
    22. Hondura
    23. Hong Kong
    24. India
    25. Indonesia
    26. Iraq
    27. Israel
    28. Japan
    29. Jordan
    30. Kazakhstan
    31. Kuwait
    32. Libya
    33. Malaysia
    34. Mexico
    35. Morocco
    36. New Zealand
    37. Nicaragua
    38. Nigeria
    39. Norway
    40. Oman
    41. Pakistan
    42. Peru
    43. Philippines
    44. Qatar
    45. Russia
    46. Saudi Arabia
    47. Singapore
    48. South Africa
    49. South Korea
    50. Sri Lanka
    51. Switzerland
    52. Taiwan
    53. Thailand
    54. Trinidad and Tobago
    55. Türkiye
    56. United Arab Emirates
    57. United Kingdom
    58. Uruguay
    59. Venezuela
    60. Vietnam

    Why has the US launched this probe?

    The investigation will be carried out under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974, the same legislation under which the earlier probe into 16 economies over their manufacturing practices was announced.

    Jameison Greer said that through this probe, the US authorities want to determine if countries took steps to stop the import of goods produced with forced labour and how the failure to do so impacted businesses in the US.

    Greer said he hoped to conclude the Section 301 investigations, including proposed ​remedies, before Trump's temporary tariffs expire in July.

    HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    © 2026 HindustanTimes