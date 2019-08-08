US representative introduces resolution recognising 550th gurpurb

india

A US lawmaker has introduced a new resolution to recognise gurpurb, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, the media reported.

Many Sikh organisations across the US have been organising events and celebrations this year’s gurpurb as it marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the American Bazaar daily reported.

The resolution introduced by California Democrat representative TJ Cox also recognises the contributions Sikhs have made in American society.

Cox is also the vice-chair of the American Sikh Congressional Caucus. “I am proud to recognise American-Sikhs by introducing this resolution,” he said.

“My district in California is home to approximately 25,000 Sikhs and seven gurdwaras. Because diversity is the core strength of our country, we must respect the contributions and traditions of Americans of all faith backgrounds. I look forward to continuing to work with the Sikh community in my district,” Cox said.

The resolution, which has been welcomed by Sikhs across the country, was endorsed by the Sikh Coalition, a minority civil rights organisation, headquartered in New York, reports the American Bazaar.

Sikh Coalition senior manager of advocacy and policy Sim J Singh said: “Resolutions like this are a key part of the Sikh Coalition’s ongoing efforts to engage our elected officials. Raising awareness of the contributions of Sikh-Americans as well as the cultural and historical significance of our religion is a critical component in the larger fight to ensure our civil rights are protected and respected.”

Gurdwaras across the US are celebrating Guru Nanak’s 550th gurpurb. Various events such as gurdwara open houses to welcome officials and community leaders are also being organised. There are about seven lakh Sikhs living in the US presently, according to official figures.

