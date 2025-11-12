US sanctions against entities, individuals linked to India, other nations for ‘supporting’ Iran’s ballistic missile

The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions against 32 firms and individuals based in six countries, including India, for allegedly supporting Iran's ballistic missile and drone production. The US government has imposed sanctions against firms and individuals linked to several countries, including India.(Bloomberg)

The US Department of State, in a statement, said that the fresh action was in support of the United Nations reinstating an arms embargo and other sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme in September this year.

Without mentioning the names or any details of the firms and individuals sanctioned, the US administration said it was imposing sanctions on firms and individuals for operating "multiple procurement networks supporting Iran’s ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production, including on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)."

Also Read: Trump 'spent hours with a victim': Democrats release bombshell Epstein mails; White House reacts

Apart from India, the sanctions have been imposed against entities and individuals based in China, Hong Kong, the UAE and Turkey.

"Today’s action supports the September 27 reimposition of United Nations sanctions and restrictive measures on Iran in response to Iran’s “significant non-performance” of its nuclear commitments. These UN sanctions directly address the threats posed by Iran’s nuclear, ballistic missile, conventional arms, and destabilizing activities," the US government statement said.

“This action is also in furtherance of President Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum-2 to counter Iran’s aggressive development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities and deny the IRGC access to assets and resources that sustain their destabilizing activities,” the statement added.

In July this year, the US has announced sanctions against at least six Indian firms for alleged trade of Iranian petroleum or petrochemical products.

Apart from targeting the Indian firms, the US Department of State imposed sanctions against over two dozens based in Turkey, the UAE, China, and Indonesia.