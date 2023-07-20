US singer Mary Millben thanks PM Modi for publicly speaking on atrocities in Manipur

US singer Mary Millben, who had touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet during his visit to the US last month, on Thursday thanked him for publicly addressing the “inhuman behavior” against women in Manipur. Calling the women “children of God”, Millben said, “My heart grieves for the women assaulted in Manipur”. US singer Mary Millben (Getty Images)

“These women are not only daughters of #India, they are children of God. Human dignity matters to us all. I’m praying for these precious women and for swift justice,” Mary Millben wrote on Twitter.

Ahead of the Parliament session, PM Modi in his first comment on the Manipur situation, told the media, “This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief ministers to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics.”

He added, “I assure my countrymen that no culprit will be spared. What happened to the daughters of Manipur will never be unpardoned.”

Manipur shocker

A massive national outrage sparked after a May 4 video of Kuki women being disrobed and sexually assaulted by an armed mob of 800-1,000 miscreants went viral. Reportedly, the incident took place in B Phainom village.

The main culprit who was a part of the mob which paraded the women naked, has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Huirem Herodas Meitei, 32, hailing from Pechi Awang Leikai. Images shared by news agency ANI show the arrested accused wearing a green shirt, who is also spotted in the screengrab of the viral video.

Meanwhile, a Manipur police officer has told Hindustan Times that more people will be arrested in the coming hours.

Violence in Manipur

Tensions began in the northeastern state on May 3 after an ethnic violence broke out during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Over 150 people have lost their lives, while thousands have been displaced.