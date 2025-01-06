US to delist Indian nuclear entities, says Jake Sullivan at meet with NSA Ajit Doval

The United States will finalise necessary steps to delist Indian nuclear entities, which will promote civil nuclear cooperation and resilient clean energy supply chains, its national security advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Monday. New Delhi, Jan 06 (ANI): NSA Ajit Doval meets US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The announcement was made during the meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his US counterpart.

During the meeting, Sullivan briefed the Indian side on the updates brought out by the Biden administration to U.S. missile export control policies under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) that will boost US commercial space cooperation with India.

During the meeting, both NSA Doval and Sullivan reviewed ongoing progress in their high-level dialogue, including in diverse fields such as defence, cyber and maritime security.

Since the launch of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) by Prime Minister Modi and President Joseph Biden on the side lines of the Quad Summit in Tokyo on May 24, 2022, both NSA have driven concrete initiatives between the two countries across a range of areas including Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Semiconductors, Telecommunications, Defence and Space, the ministry of external affairs stated.

Earlier, at an event in IIT-Delhi, Sullivan spoke on NSA Doval's efforts to propel India-US ties on various issues.

“I would like to recognise my counterpart, the National Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, because it was in part his vision. That technology, and particularly advanced technologies of the future would be a propellant for the US-India relationship in a way that could take our two countries forward, advance our respective interests, protect our respective values, and build a better world for everybody,” he said.

US NSA Jake Sullivan meets PM Modi

Sullivan is on his farewell visit to India, days before Donald Trump takes oath as the new President of the United States.

The US NSA also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital. “It was a pleasure to meet the US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46 . The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence. Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good,” PM Modi said in a post on X.