US won’t seek conflict with China, eyes stronger India ties: Pete Hegseth

New Delhi: Washington hopes to avoid conflict with China even as it steps up efforts to deter Beijing through Asian partners like India, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a marquee geopolitical conference in Singapore. US defence secretary Pete Hegseth also pointed to Washington’s work on autonomous systems with New Delhi. (AFP)

Addressing the conference that attracts some of Asia’s most influential politicians, military officials, and geopolitical analysts, Hegseth laid out America’s approach to the Indo-Pacific. “We do not seek conflict with Communist China. We will not instigate nor seek to subjugate or humiliate. President Trump and the American people have an immense respect for the Chinese people and their civilization. But we will not be pushed out of this critical region. And we will not let our allies and partners be subordinated and intimidated,” he said.

“China seeks to become a hegemonic power in Asia, no doubt. It hopes to dominate and control too many parts of this vibrant and vital region. Through its massive military buildup and growing willingness to use military force to achieve its goal — including gray zone tactics and hybrid warfare — China has demonstrated that it wants to fundamentally alter the region’s status quo. We cannot look away and we cannot ignore it,” Hegseth added, calling China’s behaviour an urgent “wake-up call.”

Hegseth’s speech was the clearest declaration yet of the Trump administration’s view on China. Despite Washington’s involvement in the difficult conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Hegseth stressed that the Indo-Pacific remains America’s “priority theatre.”

Outlining plans for closer cooperation with regional partners, including India, Hegseth said, “We will continue to wrap our arms around our friends and find new ways to work together. Not only our treaty allies, but also our key defence partners in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and across the Indo-Pacific. For example, look no further than to our growing defence relationship with India, where we pass new milestones by the day — from shared ventures of our defence industries to the increased operational coordination and interoperability between our two militaries.”

Hegseth also pointed to Washington’s work on autonomous systems with New Delhi.

These partnerships, Hegseth told his audience, in combination with America’s increased military spending and forward-deployed military posture, would guarantee “peace through strength” in the region. Significantly, Hegseth said that if called upon by President Trump, America’s forces were ready to fight and win a conflict over Taiwan if deterrence fails.

However, he also outlined America’s requirements for its regional partners.

“We ask and indeed we insist that our allies and partners do their part. Sometimes that means having uncomfortable conversations,” Hegseth said, in a reference to Washington’s repeated insistence that its Asian allies like Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan increase their defence spending. Hegseth urged Asian partners to look at Europe, where North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) nations are outlining plans to dramatically raise military spending in the aftermath of the Ukraine war.