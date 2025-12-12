US Senators privately pressed Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the status of trade talks with India and the 25% tariff penalty on New Delhi for purchasing Russian energy in a closed-door hearing in front of the Senate finance committee on December 3, HT has learnt. According to persons aware of the matter, key Senators who have been proponents of a strong relationship with India - particularly Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Republican Senator Steve Daines - used the opportunity to create some pressure on the Trump administration to push the trade deal with India forward. USTR pressed on status of India deal

According to persons aware of the matter, Greer told the Senate committee that the Trump administration was hopeful that the 25% tariff on India could be removed soon. However, a decision would have to be made on the matter at a higher level. Greer also mirrored some of the comments he would later make on December 9 during an open hearing with the Senate’s Appropriations committee regarding progress in trade talks with India.

“I have a team right now as we speak in New Delhi working on this. There is resistance in India to certain row crops and other meats and products. You said they were a difficult nut to crack. I agree with that 100%. But they have been quite forward leaning. The type of offers they have been talking to us about are some of the best we have received as a country. I think that’s a viable alternative market,” Greer said in an open hearing in front of the Senate on Tuesday. Greer also went on to describe trade talks with India as “fairly far advanced”.

Senator Warner - who has been a key figure pushing the administration for details on the trade deal with India - also serves as co-chair of the Senate India Caucus. Over the last two months, India’s mission in Washington DC has stepped up its outreach to key Senators as ties between the US and India have seen increased strain over trade disputes and India’s ties to Russia.

Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra has met with roughly a dozen key US Senators, including members of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee. These include Republican Senators Rick Scott, Dave McCormick, Steve Daines and Bill Hagerty and Democratic Senators Brian Schatz and Tammy Duckworth.

These efforts come even as a trade team led by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer wrapped up its talks with Indian negotiators in New Delhi on Thursday. Six rounds of physical talks on the India-US trade deal have taken place thus far.