Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed, 16 injured after school van collides with truck in Amroha

Meerut: Two people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and 16 others were injured on Friday morning after a school van collided head-on with a pickup truck on the Hasanpur-Gajraula road in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, police said. Everyone was taken to the community health centre (CHC), from where five children were referred to the district hospital. (Sourced)

“One child has died on the spot and a teacher passed away during treatment. Legal action is being taken, and the injured are receiving medical care,” circle officer Deep Kumar Pant said.

The school van, after picking up several school children and staff members from Hasanpur town, was on its way to the International Public School in Sahsoli village. The van collided with the pickup truck around 7.20 am near the Manota bridge.

Police identified the deceased student as Anaya, a resident of Hasanpur, and 30-year-old school teacher Nisha, also a resident of Hasanpur, who died while receiving treatment at the district hospital in Amroha.

The 16 people injured include the van driver, Vishesh Kumar, a resident of Sahsoli village, two staffers, and 13 students.

Locals started the rescue operations. “Everyone was taken to the community health centre (CHC), from where five children were referred to the district hospital,” a police officer said.