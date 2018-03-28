Uttar Pradesh: 8-year-old hangs herself while copying scene from TV show

An eight-year-old girl accidentally hanged herself to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur town while trying to enact a scene from a popular television crime show on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Hapur superintendent of police Hemant Kutiyal said Simran had gone to her neighbour’s house where she watched the show with other children aged between seven to 10 years and decided to imitate a hanging scene.

Kutiyal said the bucket on which Simran stood after tying a knot around her neck with a rope hanging from the ceiling fan tumbled. The other children got scared and ran out of the room after they saw her struggling, he added.

They returned after sometime and somehow managed to bring her body down. The scared children then hid her body in the next room under a jute bag, Kutiyal said.

The family members came to know about the incident in the night and reported the matter to the police.

“Initially, we suspected the hand of the family members but later the children, who were watching TV together, narrated the incident,” Kutiyal said.

The girl’s body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination.

A 14-year-old boy choked himself to death in the state’s capital Lucknow last year after he tried to imitate a Goddess Kali from a popular mythological television series.