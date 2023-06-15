Home / India News / Yogi reviews Ram Temple construction ahead of rally

Yogi reviews Ram Temple construction ahead of rally

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi
Jun 15, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The chief minister also reviewed the works of Ayodhya Vision 2047, which seeks to develop the holy city as a world-class tourist destination

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple and implementation of other welfare projects in Ayodhya, a day ahead of his scheduled political rally in the temple town.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspects the construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The chief minister also offered prayers before Ram Lalla, the deity at the upcoming temple. Prior to his visit to the site, he offered prayers at Hanumangarhi temple.

According to people aware of the details, officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust briefed Adityanath on the construction of the temple.

The trust is overseeing the construction of the temple which began in 2020.

The construction of the first floor of the three-storey temple is likely to begin by the end of the month and the work on the ground floor is nearing completion, a member of the Trust had earlier said.

The temple’s foundation was laid in an elaborate ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020. The construction started thereafter and is being monitored by senior functionaries. It was recently reviewed by a team led by Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, and comprising members from the engineering teams of Larsen and Toubro, Tata Consulting Engineers and the trust.

The chief minister also reviewed the works of Ayodhya Vision 2047, which seeks to develop the holy city as a world-class tourist destination. Additional chief secretary, housing and urban planning, Nitin Gokarn, made a presentation and said 263 projects involving investments worth 30,923 crore are under progress, the people cited above said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

