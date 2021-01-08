Uttar Pradesh: Five die after drinking spurious liquor in Bulandshahr

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 15:18 IST

Five people died and 16 others fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at Jeetgarhi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Thursday night, police said on Friday. The condition of the five of the 16 was said to be critical, they added.

Senior police superintendent SK Singh, who has suspended a station house officer, a sub-inspector, and two constables for alleged dereliction of duty over the tragedy, said the bodies of the five have been sent for post-mortem.

“We are getting it [liquor sample] tested to know from where it was supplied and then sold,” he said. “[We have made] announcements in the neighbouring villages to identify persons who may have consumed the liquor of the same brand and to provide them treatment if required.”

Singh, who visited Jeetgarhi along with district magistrate Ravindra Kumar, said the last location of the person believed to have supplied the liquor was traced to Shahdara in Delhi. “Police teams have been sent there to arrest him. We have also detained a few persons for interrogation.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure proper treatment of the 16 and to book those responsible for tragedy under the stringent National Security Act.