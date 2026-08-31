4 youngsters killed, teen injured as speeding Thar loses control, flips over on Ganga Expressway

Four men were killed and a 17-year-old boy was injured when their speeding Thar lost control and turned turtle several times on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, police said on Monday. The vehicle was damaged in the accident.

The incident took place around midnight when the Delhi-registered vehicle with the five people – mostly youngsters – was travelling from Budaun district towards the national capital.

According to the police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was speeding and gradually lost control. The SUV seemed to have flipped several times and turned turtle.

The vehicle was totally damaged and the occupants trapped inside. On receiving information, a team of police rushed to the spot and shifted the occupants to Sikheda community health centre.

Four of the occupants – Joginder (26), Sukhbir (25), Jaswant (20) and Ravi (20) – were declared dead at the hospital. Seventeen-year-old Vishnu sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, the police said.

Simbhaoli Police Station House Officer Arvind Chaudhary said the bodies were subsequently sent for post-mortem examination.

“A detailed investigation is underway,” Chaudhary said.

Police said they are also trying to ascertain the circumstances that led to the crash, including the speed of the SUV.